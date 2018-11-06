DECISION 2018: IN 8th District

INDIANA (WFIE) - We will be watching the race for Indiana’s 8th District, which covers Evansville, Jasper and Princeton.
Democrat William Tanoos is challenging incumbent Congressman Larry Bucshon. They both used every last minute to campaign.
Bucshon is running for a 5th term. Before Congress, he was a cardio surgeon, advocating for everyday people to run for office.
Tanoos too, has a healthcare background. Right now, he’s a disability lawyer.
Both candidates agree on the need to improve health care access and cost.
