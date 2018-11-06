DECISION 2018: Henderson mayor

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Things have been going smoothly with short lines and no issues reported, but there is some big races still on the ballot.
14 News reporter Paige Hagan is at Bend Gate Elementary polls off Highway 60. Hundreds of voters have made their way through on Tuesday.
Henderson County has more than double the amount of registered Democrats over Republicans.
The mayor’s race is nonpartisan though.
Mayor Steve Austin is being challenged by current City Commissioner Robert Pruitt.
Some voters we spoke to say there are a number of things at stake here.
We are told it all comes down to who they think will keep their taxes low, and who will work to bring more jobs.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.