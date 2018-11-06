Daviess Co. adding extra clerks for election day

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The polls open in less than 24 hours and county clerks offices across the Tri-State have been gearing up for a busy day ahead.
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is starting to set up for a very busy midterm election.
Daviess County Clerk Oz Osborne says they are expecting over 40 percent of the county population to show up to vote. With a higher turnout rate than usual, they are working to minimize lines.
“Well some of the bigger precincts we’re adding extra clerks, we’re having an extra school tonight [Monday] to get some more clerks in so we won’t have long lines,” explained Osborne.
And although some of the lines may be long, Osborne encourages everyone to get out and vote to make a difference in your community.
“You need to get out there and cast your ballot because it’s the only thing that matters, it’s the only thing that affects your lives everyday is who you put in elected office, that’s it, period,” Osborne stated.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. Now of course if you are in line at 6 p.m. you can still vote.
