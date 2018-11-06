Colder air sinking into the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Another batch of Canadian air will plunge into the Tri-State on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Daily highs will slide back into the lower 50s and upper 40′s for the rest of the week. Lows will drop to near freezing from Thursday morning into the weekend. A few scattered showers possible on Wednesday morning. Additonal showers possible on Friday and Saturday. Rain may mix with snow flurries on Saturday. No accumulation expected.