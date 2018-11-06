Army Specialist dies in training accident; investigation ongoing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Army Specialist from Evansville was killed in a training accident in Washington.
A public affairs officer confirms Specialist Drew Watters, of Evansville, Indiana, died in an accident. The accident happened on Sunday at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).
Watters was a North High School Graduate, and member of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at JBLM.
We asked about the nature of the accident and were told the Army is conducting an investigation and won’t release that information until it’s complete.
