Actor Idris Elba named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018

(RNN) - Emmy-nominated British actor Idris Elba credits his confidence and empathy for helping him triumph as the 2018 Sexiest Man Alive for People magazine.
The 46-year-old first turned heads as Russell “Stringer” Bell in the HBO drama series “The Wire” before hitting the big-time in such blockbusters as “Pacific Rim,” “Thor” and “Star Trek: Beyond.”
Elba is the 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, following last year’s pick country singer Blake Shelton.
“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'” said Elba of the honor. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
Elba says the most important aspects of making a connection are eye contact and empathy.
“You know, sort of reading someone’s vibe,” he told People. “I love being confident, but also I know when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”
The future is looking bright for Elba, who was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2016 by Queen Elizabeth II.
He is planning his wedding to his fiancee, 29-year-old model Sabrina Dhowre, and will star in the next “Fast and Furious” movie as well as the 2019 adaptation of “Cats.”
