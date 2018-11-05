Storms Monday, cool & quiet week ahead

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Our Alert Day for Monday is for our southernmost counties in western Kentucky. The zone of greatest risk for damaging winds and tornadoes has shifted more to the south. Storms will sweep across the entire Tri-State Monday evening, then gradually move out by Tuesday morning. Daily highs will stay in the 50′s for most of the week, with another shot of cold air dropping in on Friday. A rain/snow mix will be possible later in the week, but we are not expecting any snow accumulations at this time.