Owensboro police investigating Sunday night robbery

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A robbery is under investigation in Owensboro.
Police say shortly before midnight Sunday evening someone flagged down officers and told them an armed robbery had just happened in a vacant lot in the 2100 Block of West Parrish Avenue.
The victim told officers that someone with a gun came up to him and demanded valuables.
Anyone with any information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
