Owensboro police investigating Sunday night robbery
By Sean Edmondson | November 5, 2018 at 9:14 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 9:14 AM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A robbery is under investigation in Owensboro.

Police say shortly before midnight Sunday evening someone flagged down officers and told them an armed robbery had just happened in a vacant lot in the 2100 Block of West Parrish Avenue.

The victim told officers that someone with a gun came up to him and demanded valuables.

Anyone with any information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

