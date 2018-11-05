Owensboro police investigating shots fired

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a man said his vehicle was hit several times by gunfire.
It happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in the area of East 5th Street and Crittenden Street.
According to the police, the victim told them he was driving on Crittenden when he heard the gunshots.
The man said his vehicle was hit multiple times, but luckily he wasn’t hurt.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Owensboro police, 270-687-8888, or the anonymous crime stoppers hotline.
