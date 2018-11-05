Officials: Woman attacked by her pit bull in Kentucky dies

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky say a 45-year-old woman who had been attacked by a pit bull has died.
Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue says April Collins was discovered unresponsive by her husband Thursday, when he arrived at their home in Winchester. Authorities tell news outlets that Collins died Friday.
The sheriff says no one was in the home except Collins and the dog, which was owned by the woman and her husband. A coroner determined her injuries were as a result of a pit bull attack. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Authorities say the dog has been taken to an animal shelter.
