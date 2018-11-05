On Alert For Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on Alert today for the possibility of severe storms packed with heavy rain and damaging winds. Cloudy and windy with rain and storms early this evening through the overnight hours. High temps will be lower to mid-60’s this afternoon.
Most of the area has been downgraded to a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms. However, a Slight Risk remains Madisonville, Hartford, and Greenville. The primary storm concerns will be damaging winds and flooding. The tornado threat will remain along the Kentucky/Tennessee border and points south.
Clearing skies and windy on Election Day with high temps in the upper 50’s/lower 60’s.
