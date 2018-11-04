Virginia St. back open after house fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A section of Virginia Street was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms to 14 News, firefighters were on scene of a house fire on Virginia Street, near the First Avenue intersection. According to dispatch, on scene fire crews requested a section of Virginia Street to be closed.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 10 a.m., and Virginia Street has been reopened.
