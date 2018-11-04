USI Volleyball Swept on Senior Day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 2018 season came to close for the University of Southern Indiana volleyball team Saturday afternoon following a three-set loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play to McKendree University (27-25, 25-20, 25-19) at the Physical Activities Center.
Senior setter Erika Peoples (Bloomington, Illinois) led the way for the Screaming Eagles (10-19, 2-16 GLVC) with a double-double of 20 assists and 10 digs, while fellow senior libero Haley Limper (Springfield, Illinois) posted a match-high 19 digs.
The Bearcats (16-14, 10-8 GLVC) were led by Megan Marks with 17 kills, while Morgan Melchert posted a double-double with 36 assists and 10 digs.
Peoples, Limper, and graduating-junior middle hitter Shawntel James (Elkhart, Indiana) were recognized prior to the match in a Senior Day celebration.
USI Volleyball concluded the 2018 campaign on Saturday afternoon.
