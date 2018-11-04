25th Annual Ritzy’s Fantasy Lights Set Up

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The 25th annual Ritzy’s fantasy of lights starts Thanksgiving day, but Saturday was the day all the heavy lifting was done.
Over 100 people went to Garvin Park at 7 a.m. to help set everything up. The volunteers worked until 3 p.m. transporting and installing the displays.
The Fantasy of lights has over 60 exhibits and covers the entire park.
A lot of businesses in the area have been donating their time and resources since the very first light show.
One volunteer says preparing for this event takes all year, but being able to help the community makes it all worth it.
“It seemed like a great thing, and it has been for 25 years. All the money stays here and locally helps people, children and adults. They help them whether they can afford it, or not. We think that’s a great thing, and we’re gonna stay with it as long as they want to do it,” said Paul Green.
In the past 25 years Easterseals has raised over three million dollars from the event.
You can see a sneak peek of Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights on Sunday, November 18 at the end of the Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade.
The official Fantasy of Lights will start on Thanksgiving day and will run until January 1.
