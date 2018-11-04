Pakistan blasphemy case: Husband appeals to Trump, UK PM

Supporters of Jamaat-i-Islami, a Pakistani Islamist party, raise their hands and hold placards that read, "Ready to die for Muhammad" at a rally to condemn a Supreme Court decision that acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who spent eight year on death row accused of blasphemy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Pakistan's top court acquitted Bibi on Wednesday in a move that infuriated hard-line Islamists, who held three days of nationwide protests demanding her execution. The Islamists ended the protests after the government agreed to impose a travel ban on Bibi and to allow her case to be reviewed. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) (AP)