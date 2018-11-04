KWC Football Gets Bowled Over by Ohio Dominican

COLUMBUS, OH (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team fell on the road on Saturday to Ohio Dominican University, 65-7, in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action.
Ohio Dominican pounced early, putting up 14 points in the first quarter. Five touchdowns in the second quarter allowed the Panthers to take a 51-0 lead to the break.
Wesleyan got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard reception by Derek Barnes from Dessi Austin. Barnes tallied four catches on the drive, accumulating 52-yards. Chris Logsdon’s extra point attempt was good.
Ohio Dominican was held to 7 points in the final frame but Wesleyan was unable to overcome the first half deficit.
Austin finished with nine completions for 108-yards and one touchdown. Barnes hauled in five catches for 67-yards while De’
The Panthers return to action next week in their final game of the 2018 season. Wesleyan heads to Philippi, W. Va. to take on Alderson Broaddus University in the G-MAC Founders Cup with kick off slated for 11 am CT on Saturday. Ondre Boggs tallied 58-yards on nine receptions.
