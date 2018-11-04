Honor Flight veterans welcomed back from D.C.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Saturday was an exciting night at the Evansville airport as thousands gathered to welcome Honor Flight veterans back from their trip to Washington D.C.
The trip was made possible because of the community surrounding them.
Veterans are picked for this trip through a process that gives senior veterans the highest priority. That means World War II veterans and any who have a terminal illness.
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana supports veterans in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer County.
