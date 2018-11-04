Girl, 8, left on FL school bus after falling asleep; bus driver fired

MIAMI-DADE, FL (WSVN/CNN) - A Florida school bus driver was fired after a second grade student fell asleep and woke up alone at the bus yard, an event that left her too traumatized to sleep or ride the bus.
Terzaria Mathews, 8, was picked up after school at ASPIRA Charter School in South Miami-Dade, FL, Thursday afternoon. But instead of being dropped off at after-school care near her house as usual, the 8-year-old was left at the bus yard after she fell asleep in her seat.
Terzaria had to prop open the school bus door and climb out. She then came face-to-face with a guard dog in the empty bus yard, whom she threw her backpack at, before climbing over the lot’s gate.
The girl’s step-father, Woodrow Brown, says the gate may have been 8 feet tall.
Terzaria walked across the street to the nearby Coconut Palm K-8 Academy, where she was finally able to get help.
Soon after that, the school bus company Advance Bus Service made contact with Terzaria’s parents, who rushed over to the other school to pick her up.
The bus driver didn’t realize the 8-year-old had been left on the bus. She ended up driving to the family’s home to apologize, saying it was the first time she hadn’t checked the bus in 12 years.
Advance Bus Service said they have a zero-tolerance policy, and the driver has since been fired.
Terzaria’s mother, Lashandia Jackson, says the 8-year-old had trouble sleeping the night after the incident. She also says Terzaria is too upset to get back on the bus, and they will be driving her to school temporarily.
The Miami-Dade Police Department was also called to the scene, and the incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.