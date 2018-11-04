On Alert for severe storms Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are on Alert Monday for the possibility of severe storms with heavy rain and damaging winds.
Scattered showers will continue to push through the Tri-State tonight, but we will dry things out by Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.
It looks like most of the daytime hours on Monday will be cloudy but dry. However, showers and storms are likely Monday evening and into the overnight hours, and some of those storms could be severe.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. Damaging winds are the primary concern here in the Tri-State.
This storm system may also be capable of producing large hail and isolated tornadoes, but it looks like the main hail threat will be to our southwest in Arkansas and southern Missouri, and the main tornado threat will be deeper south along the KY/TN border and into Mississippi were the air will be warmer and more unstable.
The storms will move out and our skies will clear as we go through the day on Tuesday. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, but scattered rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and continue through Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday but will fall into the mid 40s by the end of the week.
