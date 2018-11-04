Aces Volleyball Sweeps So. Illinois

Evansville put the finishing touches on the night with a 25-12 win in the third frame. The Salukis jumped out to a 5-4 lead, but the Aces came back with four in a row to take the lead for good. Rodriguez notched two kills in the run. After SIU got within two at 9-7, the Aces reeled off eight in a row as Allana McInnis did the serving. From there, it was all UE as they were able to complete the sweep.