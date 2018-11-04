Aces Men’s Soccer Earns MVC Tourney Berth, with Wild Road Win at Bradley

Bradley came quickly out of the gate, earning three corners and recording two shots in the first four minutes of the match. The Aces answered with a chance of their own as freshman Mathias Nors saw his shot deflect off the crossbar in the sixth minute. After Bradley tallied three more shots, it was Evansville who settled-in midway through the period. Junior Ben Weber had his shot blocked in the 23rd minute, followed by a shot on-goal by fellow junior Hunter DeWeese that was saved by the Braves minutes later. In the 29th minute, Evansville pushed ahead as junior Simon Waever crossed the ball into the box, finding freshman Logan Muck, who settled it and finished to give the Aces a 1-0 advantage. To close the half, the Braves had two more shots, but neither came on-frame as UE carried a one-goal lead to the break.