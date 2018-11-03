VCSO raising money for local organizations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies collected money on Saturday to support Santa Clothes Club, Shriners Hospital and Riley's Children's hospital.
This is just the first of three events that the sheriff's office will hold to help raise funds for the three organizations.
Sheriff Wedding said that many people in Southern Indiana have benefitted from these organizations, and to be able to help give back to them during this time of giving is an honor.
The sheriff’s office will also be collecting donations at St. John Catholic Church and at a Christmas party at Oak Meadow Country Club in December.
