VCSO: K2 a factor in overnight crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office believes K2 is a factor in an overnight crash that sent two people to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office says that crash happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Highway 41 and Boonville-New Harmony Road.
According to the report a red Nissan Versa was traveling north on 41 before leaving the road and becoming airborne.
The driver, 44-year-old Jennifer Dunkin, told deputies she had used K2 before the crash.
It is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.