SB US-41 section remains closed after fatal accident

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A section of US-41 is closed after a deadly wreck early Saturday.
According to the KYTC, the closed section of the road is in the southbound lane of US-41 at the KY-351/Zion Road Exit 14 area.
Originally, KYTC expected the closed section to reopen by 5:30 a.m., but the reopening time was moved back several hours. A few minutes after 9 a.m. Saturday, all lanes of US-41 were said to be reopen, according to the news release from KYTC.
However, shortly before 10 a.m., KYTC released another news release saying the section of US-41 at the KY-351/Zion Road Exit 14 interchange is still closed. The closure is expected to last another two hours.
This fatal wreck is under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Coroner
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.