SB US-41 section closed after fatal accident

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A section of US-41 is closed after a deadly wreck early Saturday.
According to the KYTC, the closed section of the road is in the southbound lane of US-41 at the KY-351/Zion Road Exit 14 area. KYTC says all traffic is being diverted around the area.
Originally, KYTC expected the closed section to reopen by 5:30 a.m., but the reopening time has been moved back. As of now, the road is expected to be back open around 8:15 a.m. CDT.
This fatal wreck is under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Coroner
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.