Missouri State defeats UE Volleyball, 3-0

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (WFIE) - Rachel Tam recorded 14 kills as the University of Evansville volleyball team fell to Missouri State by a 3-0 final on Friday evening.
Tam led all players with her effort while hitting an accurate .294 for the Purple Aces (8-19, 2-12 MVC). Alondra Vazquez finished with 11 kills and a team-best 11 digs while Mildrelis Rodriguez posted 10 kills. Allana McInnis led the way with 38 assists. Rocio Fortuny anchored the defense with three blocks.
Alyssa Doucette and Amelia Flynn led the Bears (14-12, 7-6 MVC) with eight kills apiece. Amelia Flynn was the top defensive player for MSU, chipping in 18 digs.
Nine ties in the early-going of game one led to a 12-12 score as neither team was unable to lead by more than two points. A Flynn kill helped MSU take a 13-12 lead, but UE did not let them get too far ahead. Later, a kill by Alondra Vazquez got UE back within a point at 19-18. That is when the Bears took over, finishing on a 6-1 run to open the match with a 25-19 win.
Evansville had the upper hand to start the second game as two Tam kills and one from Fortuny gave the Aces a 9-5 lead. The Bears battled back to tie it up at 11-11 on a Flynn service ace. They would retake the lead at 13-12 before extending the advantage to five at 20-15. UE never relented and made a late push. Kills by Vazquez and Kerra Cornist got the Aces within a tally at 22-21. Missouri State was able to hold off the late charge, taking a 2-0 lead on the strength of a 25-22 decision.
With the score tied at 6-6 to begin the third frame, Missouri State reeled off five points in a row and would clinch the match with a 25-19 victory.
Tomorrow, the Aces remain on the road as they travel to Carbondale, Ill. for a 7 p.m. game at Southern Illinois.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.