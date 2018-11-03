Missouri State defeats UE Volleyball, 3-0

Evansville had the upper hand to start the second game as two Tam kills and one from Fortuny gave the Aces a 9-5 lead. The Bears battled back to tie it up at 11-11 on a Flynn service ace. They would retake the lead at 13-12 before extending the advantage to five at 20-15. UE never relented and made a late push. Kills by Vazquez and Kerra Cornist got the Aces within a tally at 22-21. Missouri State was able to hold off the late charge, taking a 2-0 lead on the strength of a 25-22 decision.