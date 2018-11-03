Law enforcement reports results of Project Safe Neighborhoods

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - When local law enforcement looked back at the number of gun-related crimes in 2017, they knew something had to be done.
Federal and local authorities worked together for “Project Safe Neighborhoods.” They aggressively targeted people they believed were at the root of gun violence.
“Our motto inside is, ‘If you’re going to wreak havoc on our community, we are going to wreak havoc on you,’” said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin.
From July 24 to September 24, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided five additional ATF agents and Task Force Officers to Evansville law enforcement. They started from the top, and went after those who they believed were at the forefront of gun violence.
“Often, they have intelligence of the people who are causing the violent crime, and if we can get them off of the stree with a drug charge, or a gun charge, they are off the street and violent crime goes down,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.
As a result of this initiative, 12 people are now facing gun and drug charges. The project targeted the most violent offenders of gun violence, and law enforcement says it was important to get those people off the streets.
According to Minkler, gun violence in Evansville has been reduced. Twenty homicides and two man-slaughters occurred last year, and as of right now, 11 homicides have occurred in 2018.
“People feel safer and that is a huge thing for our community. It is what your perception of violence is. So something is working,” said Bolin.
Although they do feel good about what has been accomplished so far, their fight against gun violence in Evansville is not over.
“Federal law enforcement has a federal hammer to bring down gun violence and we intend to continue to use it," said Minkler.
Federal defendants facing firearm and drug-related charges as a result of the surge include:
Charles C. Baughn, 35, Vincennes, Indiana
Gary Bentley Jr., 51, Evansville, Indiana
Joseph Byers Jr., 35, Boonville, Indiana
Jamal Christopher, 34, Norcross, Georgia
Kurtis A. Evans, 42, Vincennes, Indiana
Austin G. Greene, 19, Bedford, Indiana
Justin Helsley, 27, Newburgh, Indiana
Samuel King, 35, Evansville, Indiana
Terry W. Morris II, 19, Cloverdale, Indiana
Barry Scott a/k/a Barron Scott, 58, Vincennes, Indiana
Marvin Robinson, 46, Jeffersonville, Indiana
William K. Thompson, 31, Evansville, Indiana
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.