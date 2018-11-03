Indiana HS football Regional games

INDIANA (WFIE) - For a number of local schools, their hopes of a State Championship remain alive after capturing a Sectional Championship on Friday.
5A: The Castle Knights pulled away from T.H. South on Friday to earn a spot in the November 9 Regional Championship game on the road against Columbus East at 7 p.m.
4A: The Central Bears turned in a dominating performance in the sectional round against Boonville, and will travel to East Central on November 9 at 7 p.m. for the Regional Championship.
3A: The Memorial Tigers, who come off a win against Gibson Southern, will host Brownstown Central on November 9 at 7 p.m. at Enlow Field.
2A: The Southridge Raiders will host Paoli at 7 p.m. on November 9 as they continue their quest for back-to-back State Championships.
