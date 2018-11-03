Herman the homeless dog

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Herman is a one and a half year labradoodle.
But his short life hasn't been easy. He had parvo as a puppy and was trained through the Sparky program at the Daviess County detention center. When he was finally adopted last June, his family was soon homeless after a house fire just a few months ago.
That’s when Herman’s owner Katherine Eversole reached out to the Harry Pedigo the executive director of St. Benedict’s Shelter for a temporary home for her pup.
“We’re here to help people that are homeless, right?" Pedigo said. "So in that situation they all immediately became homeless including Herman.”
“Initially this was going to be a temporary thing," Eversole said. "But we came to visit him a couple of weeks ago and actually saw him and Greg out walking and just the way that he’s just bonded with Greg and the way he’s bonded with the guys here, we got in the car when we left and I told my husband we can’t, he’s got to stay.”
Greg Belcher, a resident at St. Benedict’s, and Herman have become attached at the hip.
“As soon as I come through the door it’s like I’ve been gone 20 years and there he is," Belcher said.
Belcher has come on difficult times but said Herman has helped him turn his life around.
“He’s really been instrumental because my depressions and my anxieties get the best of me sometimes and like I said, when he’s around, it eliminates that," Belcher said. "I mean, he’s better than any medicine they could ever give me.”
And although it was a difficult decision, Eversole knew Herman would be an even better support system to these men.
“This is his home now and he’s comfortable," Eversole said.
