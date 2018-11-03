Governor's race could flip power or continue Nevada dynasty

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial candidate, speaks at a rally in a warehouse in Reno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, before the headliner, Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. said his father, President Donald Trump, is counting on Republicans like Laxalt and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. Laxalt said he feels "great" about his race against Democrat Steve Sisolak. He said, "This is the final push." (AP Photo/Scott Sonner). (Scott Sonner)