Four score in double figures as IU defeats Northwood in exhibition

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - Four Hoosiers scored in double figures as Indiana shot 55 percent from the floor in a 78-52 exhibition win over Northwood on Friday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
KEY MOMENTS
- After trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Hoosiers used a 10-0 run in the second to take a 37-28 lead at halftime. They outscored the Timberwolves, 20-6, in the second quarter and held them to just 7 percent from the floor shooting from the floor in the frame.
- The run was sparked by freshman guard Grace Berger, who had five of the 10 points during the run. IU was led by seven points each from Jaelynn Penn, Grace Berger and Brenna Wise in the first half.
- In the third, they stretched their lead out to 62-39 heading into the final 10 minutes of play as IU once again won the scoring margin, 25-11.
- After that, the Hoosiers owned the final three quarters of the game, winning each quarter to close out the win.
NOTABLES
- Freshman forward Aleksa Gulbe led all scorers with 15 points, scoring 10 of her points in the second half. She also had three rebounds and went 7-for-8 from the line and added five blocks.
- Three other Hoosiers scored in double figures including 14 points from Jaelynn Penn, a 13 point, six rebound, five assist performance from freshman guard Grace Berger and 13 points from redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise.
- Berger and Wise led the way on the boards with six rebounds each in the win. IU narrowly won the rebounding margin, 39-37 a
- Indiana shot 52.7 percent from the floor (31-61) on the evening.
- They were also impressive
- In all, IU divvied out 17 assists including a game-high seven from redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg
- After coming out hot in the first quarter, the Hoosiers were able to minimize the Timberwolves on offense, holding them to a 30.4 percent shooting clip on the night.
QUOTABLE
Head Coach Teri Moren
“Well it’s everything you thought an exhibition would be like. First quarter, a little sluggish as far as defensively, pretty disappointed in how we guarded dribble penetration and we addressed that at timeouts. We certainly addressed it at half time. We knew our shots were going were going to start falling for us but, its great just to be able to play an accommodation of kids and give them some good in game experience, especially Grace Berger, Aleksa Gulbe and even Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise, two of our kids that sat out last year. We know that we have work to do, but without watching film I can say this, you know I thought we settled in second, third, fourth quarter much better, guarding much better, but you know without having Bendu Yeaney and Jaelynn Penn out there most of the second half, I liked the way our pieces were working off of each other.”
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers host Milwaukee in the regular season opener on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
