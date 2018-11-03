Four score in double figures as IU defeats Northwood in exhibition

“Well it’s everything you thought an exhibition would be like. First quarter, a little sluggish as far as defensively, pretty disappointed in how we guarded dribble penetration and we addressed that at timeouts. We certainly addressed it at half time. We knew our shots were going were going to start falling for us but, its great just to be able to play an accommodation of kids and give them some good in game experience, especially Grace Berger, Aleksa Gulbe and even Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise, two of our kids that sat out last year. We know that we have work to do, but without watching film I can say this, you know I thought we settled in second, third, fourth quarter much better, guarding much better, but you know without having Bendu Yeaney and Jaelynn Penn out there most of the second half, I liked the way our pieces were working off of each other.”