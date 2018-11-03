Eagles have GLVC hopes stopped in PKs

USI, who had entered the NCAA Division II Midwest Region rankings for the first time last week, will wait until Monday to see if it will receive a selection for an at-large berth in the NCAA II Tournament. The Eagles are 7-0-1 in its last eight matches, tied a program record with seven consecutive wins, and reached the GLVC semifinals for the first time since 1999 in the final month of the season.



Courtesy: USI Athletics