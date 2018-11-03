Downtown Boonville Construction Temporarily Hurting Businesses

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Construction means progress on the square in Boonville but right now it feels more like a stumbling block.
“With any kind of construction there’s growing pains but this has been a project that’s been on the books since 100 plus years,” City Clerk Tammy Boruff said.
The 2.9 million dollar project will bring new sidewalks, curbing, lighting, and more parking.
But currently it’s hitting the stores behind the orange netting hard.
“Has it been painless? No,” Lesa Mayer, owner of Shabby Sheek Boutique said. “It’s been painful. It has been painful economically, financially. It has been painful. But you know it’s part of progress too.”
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill also told us they are struggling. Construction has been affecting their restaurant traffic since July.
The project on the square should be complete by next October.
“I am going to be so excited when it’s over,” Mayer said.
This first phase is expected to finish up by November 15th - in time for Christmas in Boonville.
“I’m picturing hallmark Christmas out here. And it’ll be beautiful when its done and it’s worth it,” Mayer said.
The city said the merchants are their top priority and they understand the frustrations the construction brings.
“We do not want to shut these businesses down. If I have one plea it’s please please City of Boonville come and visit these merchants. They are open and they need you to support them now more than ever,” Boruff pleads.
All of the merchants will stay open throughout the construction.
“It’s so easy to get distracted and think ‘oh I can’t get in there it’s too hard to get there.’ We have openings to get to our businesses," Boruff said.
With the support the entire community, construction won’t mean closure.
