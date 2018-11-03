Donahue scores first pro goal in loss to Bulls

CITY, ST (SITE) - For the Thunderbolts, it was a chance at revenge on the Birmingham Bulls, who defeated Evansville 4-1 exactly a week earlier. Although some individual vendettas were settled, the Thunderbolts themselves would fall despite a much stronger effort, 3-1.
The action would begin only 17 seconds in, as Pijus Rulevicius was challenged to a fight by Caleb Apperson, and Rulevicius obliged and ultimately got the upper hand on the taller Bull. Despite a close first period, the Bulls would get the lone goal of the first period, from Loren Ulett. Evansville would knot things up in the second period, as Mike Fazio connected perfectly to a waiting Scott Donahue, who deflected a shot past Mavric Parks to tie the game, with Shayne Morrissey picking up an assist at 4:31 of the second period. Down 3- 1 after two periods, the Thunderbolts would have the upper hand in the third period, outshooting Birmingham 17 to 3 in the final frame. Nick D’Avolio, who a week ago was flipped into his own bench by Loren Ulett of the Bulls, returned the favor, sending Apperson of the Bulls into the Birmingham bench on a clean check. Despite the onslaught, however, the Bulls would hold on to win 3-1.
Donahue picked up the lone goal of the game, and Braeden Ostepchuk tallied 30 saves in net. The Thunderbolts return home to Evansville tomorrow night to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears for another chance at revenge, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:15pm CT. It will be Dog’s Night Out, and you can bring your dog to the game for only 5 dollars extra, with plenty of contests and giveaways on hand.
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
