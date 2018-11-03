On Alert for storms Monday and Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - I hope you enjoyed the dry weather today because we have a very active weather pattern in store for the week ahead. We are on Alert for the possibility of severe storms Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy but dry with low temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°.
Sunday will start off dry, but rain will make its way into the Tri-State by about midday, and scattered showers will hang around throughout the afternoon and evening as a cold front makes its way through the Tri-State. It will also be rather breezy with wind speeds around 12-17 mph and gusts as strong as 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° under mostly cloudy skies.
That rain will move out Sunday night, and Monday morning looks dry. However, a second round of rain will move in sometime Monday afternoon and evening and hang around into Election Day, and that system one will pack more of a punch.
We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale and means a few severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Right now, it looks like the strongest storms will move through during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday, which is why we have issued Alert Days for both days. Damaging winds appear to be the main threat, but hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.
The skies will clear as we go through the day on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks mostly sunny, but rain chances return to the forecast once again late Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday but will fall into the low 40s by the end of the week.
