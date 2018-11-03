On Alert for storms Monday and Tuesday

We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale and means a few severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Right now, it looks like the strongest storms will move through during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday, which is why we have issued Alert Days for both days. Damaging winds appear to be the main threat, but hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.