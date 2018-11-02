Women’s soccer has three named All-GLVC

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team had three players – sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois), sophomore forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri), and senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) – named All-Great Lakes Valley Conference in an announcement at the GLVC Awards Banquet tonight in Louisville, Kentucky.
Juenger was named first-team All-GLVC after anchoring the USI defensive line that produced a 0.99 team goals against average (GAA) and eight shutouts. The two-time All-GLVC performer also was tied for second on the squad with eight points on one goal and a team-best six assists.
Winter was named to the All-GLVC for the first time and was named to the second team. She leads the Eagles in scoring with 17 points on six goals, including a game-winner, and five assists. The sophomore forward, who also is tied for fifth in the GLVC in points, goals, and assists, tied the USI single-game record with three goals in the victory over Oakland City University.
Hopkins also earned her first All-GLVC honor in being named third-team by the coaches. The senior goalkeeper, who received a pair of GLVC Defensive Player of the Week and United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Player of the Week awards this fall, has a 1.00 GAA in 18 matches, while posting a career-high 95 saves and tying a career-high with seven shutouts. She also tied a career-high with 10 saves in the shutout of Rockhurst University in October.
The Screaming Eagles resume GLVC Tournament action Friday at 5 p.m. (CDT) when they take on Rockhurst University at the Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana. USI entered the tournament as the third seed and advanced with a 2-0 win over Maryville University, while Rockhurst is the seventh seed and reached the semifinals after upsetting McKendree University, 2-0.
In addition to USI’s All-GLVC honorees, senior midfielder Ryley Hancock (Evansville, Indiana) was recognized as the Eagles' nomination for the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship award.
Live coverage of USI’s run through the post-season can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. For more information about the GLVC and the conference tournaments, visit GLVCSports.com, and to watch the GLVC Tournament action, visit GLVCSN.com.
2018 ALL-GLVC WOMEN’S SOCCER POSTSEASON AWARDS 2018 GLVC Offensive Player of the Year: Stephanie Ostrander, Jr., F, RU
2018 GLVC Defensive Player of the Year: Zoe Brochu, Jr., GK, MCK
2018 GLVC Freshman of the Year: Lauren Crane, F, Fr., QU; McKenna Leetch, MF, Fr., RU
2018 GLVC Coach of the Year: Mike Cannon, TSU
2018 ALL-GLVC WOMEN’S SOCCER POSTSEASON AWARDS FIRST TEAM
Stephanie Ostrander, Jr., F, RU #
Kailey Parnello, Jr., F, LEWIS #
Abby Pulliam, Sr., F, QU
Allison Verville, Sr., MF, MU
Audrey Van Der Elst, Sr., MF, BU
Hanna Burke, So., MF, TSU
Jane Skaggs, Sr., MF, MCK
Madelyne Juenger, So., D, USI
Laura Ney, Sr., D, TSU
Alex Harber, So., D, BU
Zoe Brochu, Jr., GK, MCK
# Unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Bauer, So., F, QU
Maggie Beem, Jr., F, TSU
Alex Johnson, So., F, MU
Maggie Winter, So., F, USI
McKenna Leetch, Fr., MF, RU
Mallory Richardson, Jr., MF, LEWIS
Jullian Leetch, So., MF, RU
Stacie Muehling, So., D, MU
Anna Hanger, Jr., D, MCK
Sydnie Markowski, Sr., D, MCK
Elyssa Francis, So., GK, BU
THIRD TEAM
Natalie Teo, So., F, BU
Stephanie Burdsall, Sr., F, UINDY
Lauren Crane, Fr., F, QU
Hanna Lijegren, Jr., MF, TSU
Amanda Meyer, Jr., MF, UINDY
Alex Severino, Jr., MF, QU
Maddie Dierkes, Sr., MF, RU
Allie Mikos, Jr., D, LEWIS
Erika Joldrichsen, Jr., D, BU
Mo Rooney, Jr., D, QU
Gabby Orlando, Sr., D, QU
Emily Hopkins, Sr., GK, USI
Extra member due to tie.
2018 JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP NOMINEES
Erika Laws, BU
Uxoa Bertiz, DU
Taylor Mraz, UIS
Michele Govern, UINDY
Allie Mikos, LEWIS
Kaley Ruff, MU
Sydnie Markowski, MCK
Mikaela Mockenhaupt, S&T
Lauren Lottmann, UMSL
Alli Diekmann, QU
Mackenzie Moore, RU
Ryley Hancock, USI
Laura Ney, TSU
Bella Catano, WJC
2018 JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM AWARD: Bellarmine
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.