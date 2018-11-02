WATCH: Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m.; TDL scoreboard

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Playoff football action continues across the Tri-State.
Several local Hoosier State schools will play for a Sectional Championship on Friday:
- Terre Haute South at Castle - 6:30 p.m.
- Boonville at Central - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
- Mater Dei at Southridge - 6:30 p.m.
Over in the Bluegrass State, 11 games will feature local area schools:
- Daviess County at Ballard - 6:30 p.m.
- Louisville Eastern at Henderson County - 7 p.m.
- Union County at LaRue County - 6:30 p.m.
- Ohio County at St. Xavier - 6:30 p.m.
- Muhlenberg County at Trinity - 6 p.m.
- Warren Central at Madisonville - 7:30 p.m.
- Hancock County at Mayfield - 7 p.m.
- Ballard Memorial at McLean County - 7:30 p.m.
- Greenwood at Owensboro - 7 p.m.
- Webster County at Owensboro Catholic - 7:30 p.m.
- Apollo at South Warren - 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights, scores, and top plays from all of Friday’s games.
