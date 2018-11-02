Veterans prepare for Honor Flight this weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Veterans came together tonight in Downtown Evansville to celebrate their upcoming honor flight to Washington D.C.
Joe Miller is the Honor Flight President, he said, “It’s a brotherhood that you just don’t understand unless you’re a part of it.”
This is the ninth honor flight out of Evansville since 2014. Miller said, “They don’t really get a grasp of what it is until this because everybody is getting together at the same time.”
Each honor flight sends Veterans to Washington D.C. reflect at their memorials. Vietnam Veteran, Francis Sterling said, “I’m ready... I’m ready.”
The volunteers say the most rewarding part of it all is seeing each veterans reaction when they get to the memorials. Mary Jean Mattingly is one of those Volunteers. She said, “Seeing their pictures up there around the monuments, mail call.”
Pictures of each veteran going on this Saturday’s Honor Flight were hung on the wall. Miller said, “They’ve all got that same connection. They’ve all served the country and whether it be Korea, WWII or Vietnam, they all have that same connection.”
With smiles on their faces they prepare to take off and encourage one another along the way. Sterling has one piece of advice, “Look up and make the most of everyday."
The welcome home parade will be Nov. 3rd at the EVV Airport. Their flight is scheduled to land 7:35pm. They plan for the parade to start around 8:15pm. The public is strongly encouraged to attend this event and they will start shuttling guests to the airport around 6:15pm from Anchor Industries.
