Vanderburgh Co. CASA raising funds for new building

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County CASA is looking to get a new, bigger space.
The campaign is called “CASA’s new casa." [CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON THE CAMPAIGN]
The group has advocated for over eleven thousand kids in the past 10 years.
We’re told the current location in Evansville has only one conference room and a small training area. The new building will have two conference rooms, training space, and a casa store.
CASA hopes this new location will align perfectly with their mission to help children.
