Vanderburgh Co. CASA raising funds for new building

By Aria Janel | November 2, 2018 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 5:56 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County CASA is looking to get a new, bigger space.

The campaign is called “CASA’s new casa." [CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON THE CAMPAIGN]

The group has advocated for over eleven thousand kids in the past 10 years.

We’re told the current location in Evansville has only one conference room and a small training area. The new building will have two conference rooms, training space, and a casa store.

CASA hopes this new location will align perfectly with their mission to help children.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.