UE FanFast before exhibition game November 3

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville’s annual FanFest is set for Saturday, November 3 before the UE’s men’s basketball exhibition game against New Mexico Highlands.
The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. with the Purple Aces game staring at 1 p.m. at the Ford Center.
Highlighting the festivities is a visit by UE coach Walter McCarty and Craig Snow.
Snow is the current head coach of the Cowboys and was a star player for the Aces. He is still 10th in program history in scoring and was a starter on the 1999 NCAA Tournament Team.
The two will be at the FanFest at 11:45 a.m.
Admission is free and it will take place at Freedom Plaza, which is directly across from the main entrance of the Ford Center.
Food vendors that will be at the event include: Backstage, The Rooftop, Keylee’s Pizza and Marx BBQ.
There will also be a beer garden, live music, a photo booth, corn hold and more.
