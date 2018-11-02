Thirteen Hoosiers tabbed for Big Ten roster for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - A total of 13 Indiana University swimmers and divers were selected for the Big Ten roster for next week’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge hosted by Purdue University at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center on Nov. 10-11.
Representing the Hoosier men will be Zach Apple, Bruno Blaskovic, Andrew Capobianco, James Connor, Gabriel Fantoni, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza and Mohamed Samy.
For the women Big Ten squad, Bailey Andison, Ileah Doctor, Christine Jensen, Lilly King and Shelby Koontz will represent the Hoosiers.
Big Ten Network will provide coverage for the entirety of the event. Saturday’s coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on BTN2Go and Sunday’s events will begin at 10 a.m. ET live on BTN. Admission is free to the public.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
