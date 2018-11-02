Sunrise School Spirit wraps up season 4

(WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit Season 4 is over, but before we wrapped it up we had a special surprise for our winning school.
The McLean County Cougars brought in over 24,000 pounds of food.
School officials say this was a community effort: churches, elementary school, parents, and of course the students all got involved.
The Cougars also won the best food design competition. The staff couldn't be prouder.
Sunrise School Spirit collected over 35,000 pounds of food for the Tri-State food bank this year.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.