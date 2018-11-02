Sheriff’s Office Recruitment Video attracts applicants

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s a nationwide trend, a shrinking police pool. Less and less people wanting to join law enforcement.
“This is definitely a national trend it’s definitely not a reflection on us here in the Tri-State but we’re suffering,” Chief Deputy John Strange said.
Across the country, law enforcement agencies are desperate to fill open jail, officer, and deputy positions.
“What we’ve noticed over the past 4-6 years, less people are applying for jobs... our ultimate goal is to increase the number of people applying for jobs so we can always try to hire the best people possible for the job,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.
After years of researching the trends, Chief Deputy Strange came up with a social media initiative, hoping to attract applicants through recruitment videos. And he said the video has made a difference.
“We have seen more applying as a result and they’re getting more calls about how do I apply? What’s the testing like? When is the next entrance screening exam? So it’s starting to pick up,” Strange said.
As of why the numbers are so low to begin with? They aren’t entirely sure.
Chief Deputy Strange said among other factors, one could be the way police officers are portrayed in the media.
“There’s just something going on in society or around the country that is causing people not to be as excited about going to work in law enforcement as they once were,” he said.
But the demand and need is critical - and won’t go away.
“It’s a highly competitive process right now... if you’re looking for a career in law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies are desperately trying to recruit people so we are all competing for what seems to be a shrinking limited amount of applicants,” Strange said.
