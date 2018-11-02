Saying goodbye to Owensboro’s Bee Bop’s

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owning her own restaurant was the dream of a western Kentucky woman and she made it happen. But, on Thursday, she faced the difficult decision and closed the doors of Bee Bop’s in downtown Owensboro.
Donna Johnson and her family bought Bee Bop’s two years ago, and she’s no stranger. Johnson worked here under the previous owner who opened the restaurant in May of 2010.
“I was over 40 when I bought this place. So, at any point in time, you can live your dream, it doesn’t matter,” Johnson recalled.
About six months ago, Johnson says she started thinking about trying to sell the restaurant after sales started to dwindle. And over the last few weeks, she feared there were no other options.
Money was one of a few driving factors behind their decision.
“I can never say I didn’t try,” Johnson stated.
And although walking away won’t be easy, Johnson says she plans to focus more on her family who have supported her all along.
“That’s a big part of why it hurts so bad to close the doors. I know I didn’t fail, but it hurts just to let go of something you’ve always wanted,” Johnson told 14 News.
Johnson has no plans to own another restaurant, but she doesn’t want to fully retire. She will likely stick with customer service and just may continue in the food industry.
“Be kind to everybody you meet. And don’t ever doubt yourself. There are enough people out there doubting you. Don’t ever doubt yourself. Just do it. And if you fail, at least you tried. That’s all that matters,” Johnson explained.
Many of the items inside the restaurant remain for sale.
