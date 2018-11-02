Santoro, Rickey receive top GLVC honors

USI has three named All-GLVC

By Bethany Miller | November 1, 2018 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 9:04 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Head Coach Mat Santoro and junior midfielder Sean Rickey (Columbia, Illinois) were named Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in an announcement by the conference office this evening. The awards were the first for Santoro and Rickey.

Santoro earned the Coach of the Year honor after leading the Screaming Eagles to a 13-3-1 overall record and the program’s first GLVC regular season title since 1990 with an 11-1-1 league mark. He is the second USI head coach to win the honor – Tony Colavecchia was recognized by the league in 1988, 1989, and 1990.

In his 10 seasons at the helm, Santoro has a career record of 88-73-18 at USI and is 37-14-6 in the last three seasons. He also has led USI to an NCAA II Tournament appearance in 2016.

Rickey is the first Eagle to earn the GLVC Offensive Player of the Year since the creation of the award in 2006. He also is just the third Eagle to receive a Player of the Year award in the history of the program (Shane Gibson, 1990; Greg Henry, 2002).

The first-team All-GLVC honoree, Rickey leads the Eagles and the conference in game-winning goals (5), while ranking first on the team and second in the league in total points (27) and goals (11). The junior midfielder also is tops on the USI squad with five assists.

USI junior forward Eric Ramirez (Vincennes, Indiana) joins Rickey on the GLVC first team. The three-time All-GLVC honoree is second on the team with 18 points on eight goals and two assists. Ramirez also follows Rickey with three game-winning goals.

Earning third-team All-GLVC honors is sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana). Faas, who is in his first year as the starter between the posts for the Eagles, is first in the GLVC with a 0.83 goals against average (GAA) and .808 save percentage, while tying for first with eight shutouts in 17 games.

In addition to USI’s All-GLVC honorees, senior defender and team captain Kent Katzman (Spring Hill, Tennessee) was recognized as the Eagles' nomination for the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship award.

USI is ranked 16th in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll and second in the NCAA II Midwest Region poll.

2018 ALL-GLVC MEN'S SOCCER POSTSEASON AWARDS 2018 GLVC Offensive Player of the Year

Sean Rickey, Jr., MF, USI

2018 GLVC Defensive Player of the Year Jonas Skulstad, So., D, BU

2018 GLVC co-Freshmen of the Year Alejandro Steinwascher, F, UINDY Kingsford Adjei, F, QU

2018 GLVC Coach of the Year

Mat Santoro, USI

FIRST TEAM

Tomas Bernedo, Jr., F, BU #

Micah Linscott, So., MF, BU

Jonas Skulstad, So., D, BU

Rhys Wallace, Sr., D, UIS

Josh Mahon, Sr., D, UINDY

Javier Steinwascher, Jr., F, UINDY

Helmut Florencia, Jr., F, MU

Christian Kjaersgaard, Sr., GK, MU

Aubrey Reis, So., MF, QU

Eric Ramirez, Jr., F, USI

Sean Rickey, Jr., MF, USI #

# Unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Mario Falsone, Jr., F, UIS

Pijus Petkevicius, Fr., UIS

Brett Langley, Sr., MF, UINDY

Ben Rohder, Jr., MF, UINDY

Alejandro Steinwascher, Fr., F, UINDY

Devon Amoo-Mensah, Gr., D, LEWIS

JD Sohn, So., MF, MU

Eddie Davis, So., MF, MCK

Kingsford Adjei, Fr., F, QU

Filippo Santandrea, Gr., D, RU

Swann Vincent, Sr., D, RU

THIRD TEAM

Jamie O’Brien, Fr., F, DU

Bryan Davis, Sr., D, UINDY

Felix Oevermann, Sr., D, UINDY

Benjamin Sierra, Sr., F, UINDY

Gavino Carranza, Jr., D, MU

Zulfikar Karimi, Jr., MF, MU

Iwan Webster, So., D, MU

James Stone, So., F, MCK

Nandor Benucci, Jr., MF, RU

Pablo Lopez, Jr., MF, RU

Justin Faas, So., USI

2018 GLVC JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

Zachary Pogue, BU

Matt Wagoner, DU

Javier Milla, UIS

Miles Palmer, UINDY

Devon Amoo Mensah, LEWIS

Christian Kjaersgaard, MU

Jett Gay, MCK

Joe Mueller, S&T

Max Wootten, UMSL

Kyle Fraser, QU

Filippo Santandrea, RU

Kent Katzman, USI

Michael Ruzicka, TSU

Alexander Trinidad, WJC

2018 GLVC JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM AWARD: Bellarmine

