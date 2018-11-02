Realtor.com names Evansville home “Second Most Popular Listing”

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - To some this house may just look like an older house on the market.
“To that I say if that’s all you see then maybe it is valued less than what we’re thinking. If that’s all you see then maybe this isn’t the home for you because this is so much more than a 3 bedroom home one bath and a carport. You can buy a 150,000 dollar painting at Sotheby’s auction house but, you can’t live inside the painting, you can’t rent out the painting, you can’t let your in laws stay inside the painting. Here your buying a work of art, that you can get a mortgage for there’s a lot of fun in that. said Realtor Philip R. Hooper
But this house has a story.
Since it can’t speak to us, the man looking to find the best caretaker for the home is speaking on the home’s behalf.
“All homes are works of art in their own way this house is so unique because it was so cutting edge for its time in 1952. When mid-century modern period hit, new steel, new types of glass made very rectangular shapes possible. So, all of a sudden these homes were just starkly different.” said Hooper
A lot of the parts of this home are original have never been touched. the light fixtures, flooring, and cabinets make this home the prime examples of how classic is always timeless.
“Real student of design you’d pick up some of the details and realize it wasn’t from today, it’s pretty amazing that that was picked out in 1952. It almost looks like the the saucer of the S.S. Enterprise on Star Trek.” said Hooper
The new owner should be passionate about architecture and understand how the history of a house can make it the perfect home.
