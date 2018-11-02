Quiet weekend, on alert for severe weather Mon-Tue

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The weekend will allow some recovery time from this week’s heavy rainfall. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60′s. Sunday will be dry at first, but showers and storms will be possible later in the evening. An intense storm system will move in overnight Monday-Tuesday. We are on alert for severe weather in that time frame. The Storm Prediction Center has put the Tri-State in a risk zone for severe weather on Tuesday. Active weather pattern will continue through next week.