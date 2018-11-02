Public invited to “Show up for Shabbat”

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Jewish community in Evansville is coming together Friday night for the first time since the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre last weekend and you are invited to the service.
Temple Adath B'nai Israel is participating in a nationwide initiative called "Show up for Shabbat."
The goal is It is to show solidarity for the 11 victims killed at the Tree of Life synagogue, but also to send a message that the Jewish community will not live in fear.
The service starts at 7 p.m. at the Synagogue on Covert Avenue near I-69.
Rabbi Gary Mazo told us people are deeply saddened, grieving, afraid, and angry.
He said Friday night’s Shabbat is a chance for, not just jews, but people of all faiths, to support one another and take a stand against hate.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.