Project Safe Neighborhood results in a dozen arrests in Southern Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - Twelve people in Southern Indiana are facing federal gun and drug charges.
They were arrested as part of a new Project Safe Neighborhood initiative by the US Attorney’s office.
Friday, 14 News was at the Federal Building in Evansville where US Attorney Josh Minkler discussed the results of the project.
The goal of this project is to reduce the number of criminal homicides and shootings in Evansville.
Between July 24 and and September 24, the ATF provided local law enforcement with five additional ATF agents and Task Force Officers. They began pursuing firearms cases and the people they believed were at the forefront of gun violence in the area.
The surge resulted in multiple arrests, taking numerous offenders and firearms off of the streets:
- Charles C. Baughn, 35, Vincennes, Indiana
- Gary Bentley Jr., 51, Evansville, Indiana
- Joseph Byers Jr., 35, Boonville, Indiana
- Jamal Christopher, 34, Norcross, GA
- Kurtis A. Evans, 42, Vincennes, Indiana
- Austin G. Greene, 19, Bedford, Indiana
- Justin Helsley, 27, Newburgh, Indiana
- Samuel King, 35, Evansville, Indiana
- Terry W. Morris II, 19, Cloverdale, Indiana
- Barry Scott, a/k/a Barron Scott, 58, Vincennes, Indiana
- Marvin Robinson, 46, Jeffersonville, Indiana
- William K. Thompson 31, Evansville, Indiana
Of course, local law enforcement wants the community to feel more safe, and they feel reducing gun violence is a step in the right direction.
Although that surge of resources from ATF is now over, local law enforcement says that they are still fully committed to Project Safe Neighborhoods and they will continue to investigate gun-related criminal activity.
