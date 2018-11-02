Men’s basketball faces New Mexico Highlands in Saturday exhibition

The newcomers who are immediately eligible for UE include Jawaun Newton, Shamar Givance and Shea Feehan. Newton and Givance are freshman guards while Feehan is the first graduate transfer in program history. He comes to UE following a career at Eureka. The Aces have three players who will be sitting out this season before taking the floor next year. They include: Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and DeAndre Williams. UE will also have a pair of walk-ons – Jared Chestnut and Devan Straub.